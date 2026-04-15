NTPC Green Energy Ltd soars 2.41%, rises for third straight session

NTPC Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 106.74, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.93% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% gain in NIFTY and a 13.51% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

NTPC Green Energy Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 106.74, up 2.41% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. NTPC Green Energy Ltd has added around 8.37% in last one month.