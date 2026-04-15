Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 422, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 10.69% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.51% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 422, up 3.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Tata Power Company Ltd has risen around 8.05% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 37195.05, up 2.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 115.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.69 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 422.1, up 2.73% on the day. Tata Power Company Ltd is up 10.69% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.51% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.