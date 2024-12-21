NTPC Green inks MoU with Govt of Bihar

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Department of Industries, Government of Bihar on 20 December 2024.

The agreement states a framework for significant investments in Bihar to establish renewable energy projects, including ground-mounted and floating solar installations, battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen mobility initiatives, etc.

The Government of Bihar will facilitate the necessary permissions, registrations, approvals, and clearances from concerned departments, agencies, and authorities to support the projects.

NTPC Green Energy (NGEL), promoted by Maharatna central public sector enterprise NTPC, is the largest renewable energy (excluding hydro) public sector enterprise in terms of operating capacity as of September 30, 2024. Operational capacity of the company as of 30 September 2024 was 3320 MW across 6 states.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 176.65 crore and net sales of Rs 1,082.29 crore for the six months ended on 30 September 2024.

NTPC Green Energy listed on the bourses on 27 November 2024. The scrip was listed at Rs 111.60, exhibiting a premium of 3.33% to the issue price.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News