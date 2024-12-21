Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 22.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.16% to Rs 66.75 crore

Net profit of Suraksha Diagnostic rose 22.95% to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 66.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.66.7560.0534.7634.6922.3818.9113.6310.9710.348.41

