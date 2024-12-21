Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 22.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.16% to Rs 66.75 croreNet profit of Suraksha Diagnostic rose 22.95% to Rs 10.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.16% to Rs 66.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 60.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales66.7560.05 11 OPM %34.7634.69 -PBDT22.3818.91 18 PBT13.6310.97 24 NP10.348.41 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content