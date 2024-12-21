Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust standalone net profit declines 7.84% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Sales rise 3.24% to Rs 1084.90 crore

Net profit of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust declined 7.84% to Rs 949.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1030.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.24% to Rs 1084.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1050.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1084.901050.90 3 OPM %97.0498.49 -PBDT951.801030.20 -8 PBT951.801030.20 -8 NP949.401030.20 -8

