NRB Industrial Bearings CFO Gulestan Kolah resigns

Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
NRB Industrial Bearings informed that Gulestan Kolah, has tendered his resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CFO) & key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company on 20 December 2024.

Gulestan mentioned personal reasons and commitments, and there is no other material reason for her resignation.

NRB Industrial Bearings is principally engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling of all types of industrial bearings.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 7.37 crore in Q2 FY25 as against net loss of Rs 6.01 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 16.36 crore in Q2 FY25, down 14% year on year.

Shares of NRB Industrial Bearings rose 0.79% to settle at Rs 25.50 on 20 December 2024

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 10:34 AM IST

