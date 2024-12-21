Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Patidar Buildcon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Patidar Buildcon reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 21 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 383.33% to Rs 0.29 crore

Net loss of Patidar Buildcon reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 383.33% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.290.06 383 OPM %-44.83-233.33 -PBDT-0.070.02 PL PBT-0.080.02 PL NP-0.080.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit declines 33.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Frontline Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Premier Synthetics standalone net profit declines 70.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Alembic Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Divalproex Sodium

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders delivers two warships to Indian Navy

First Published: Dec 21 2024 | 9:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story