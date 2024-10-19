Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 29.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 1319.89 croreNet profit of Oberoi Realty rose 29.05% to Rs 589.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 456.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 1319.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1217.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1319.891217.41 8 OPM %61.6652.42 -PBDT803.30610.20 32 PBT782.47598.89 31 NP589.44456.76 29
