Oberoi Realty consolidated net profit rises 29.05% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.42% to Rs 1319.89 crore

Net profit of Oberoi Realty rose 29.05% to Rs 589.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 456.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 8.42% to Rs 1319.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1217.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1319.891217.4161.6652.42803.30610.20782.47598.89589.44456.76

