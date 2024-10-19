Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mastek consolidated net profit rises 104.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 13.30% to Rs 867.39 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 104.79% to Rs 128.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 867.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 765.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales867.39765.54 13 OPM %16.5016.07 -PBDT148.77115.27 29 PBT128.9294.37 37 NP128.6562.82 105

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

