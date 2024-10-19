Mastek consolidated net profit rises 104.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.30% to Rs 867.39 croreNet profit of Mastek rose 104.79% to Rs 128.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 867.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 765.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales867.39765.54 13 OPM %16.5016.07 -PBDT148.77115.27 29 PBT128.9294.37 37 NP128.6562.82 105
