Mastek consolidated net profit rises 104.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.30% to Rs 867.39 crore

Net profit of Mastek rose 104.79% to Rs 128.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 62.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.30% to Rs 867.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 765.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.867.39765.5416.5016.07148.77115.27128.9294.37128.6562.82

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp