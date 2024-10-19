Tata Motors Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.57 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.77% to Rs 1131.46 crore

Net loss of Tata Motors Finance reported to Rs 8.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 53.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.77% to Rs 1131.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1226.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.1131.461226.7561.1557.2360.9687.6552.2680.16-8.5753.04

