Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 84.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 84.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 45.22% to Rs 237.22 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation rose 84.26% to Rs 158.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.22% to Rs 237.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales237.22163.35 45 OPM %85.3974.34 -PBDT214.09121.28 77 PBT212.24119.62 77 NP158.4886.01 84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Judge unseals censored evidence in Trump's 2020 election interference case

Starlink vs Jio: Trai extends satellite spectrum pricing debate deadline

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 4: IND in need of another partnership

LIVE news: Jaipur-bound Air India flight with 189 passengers onboard receives bomb threat

Judge defers order in Google antitrust case requiring to open its app store

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story