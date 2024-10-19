Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 84.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.22% to Rs 237.22 crore

Net profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation rose 84.26% to Rs 158.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.22% to Rs 237.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.237.22163.3585.3974.34214.09121.28212.24119.62158.4886.01

