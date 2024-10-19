Ganesh Housing Corporation consolidated net profit rises 84.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.22% to Rs 237.22 croreNet profit of Ganesh Housing Corporation rose 84.26% to Rs 158.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 86.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.22% to Rs 237.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 163.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales237.22163.35 45 OPM %85.3974.34 -PBDT214.09121.28 77 PBT212.24119.62 77 NP158.4886.01 84
