Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 63.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 123.04 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 63.01% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 123.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.123.04120.246.4612.648.9316.115.6012.823.549.57

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp