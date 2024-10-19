Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Onward Technologies consolidated net profit declines 63.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 19 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 2.33% to Rs 123.04 crore

Net profit of Onward Technologies declined 63.01% to Rs 3.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.33% to Rs 123.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales123.04120.24 2 OPM %6.4612.64 -PBDT8.9316.11 -45 PBT5.6012.82 -56 NP3.549.57 -63

First Published: Oct 19 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

