Oberoi Realty Ltd Falls 3.55%

Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 3.55% today to trade at Rs 1582.4. The BSE Realty index is down 0.68% to quote at 6525.87. The index is down 8.7 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 0.8% and DLF Ltd lost 0.49% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 4.09 % over last one year compared to the 6.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Oberoi Realty Ltd has lost 19.98% over last one month compared to 8.7% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.23% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4218 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 20785 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2349.8 on 27 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1274.05 on 14 Mar 2024.

