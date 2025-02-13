Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Surges 5.19%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 13 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added 4.29% over last one month compared to 4.33% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.23% drop in the SENSEX

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 5.19% today to trade at Rs 1099.95. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.8% to quote at 41147.95. The index is down 4.33 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NGL Fine Chem Ltd increased 4.34% and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd added 4.1% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 17.3 % over last one year compared to the 6.26% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added 4.29% over last one month compared to 4.33% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.23% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2774 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9706 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1359 on 02 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 597 on 04 Jun 2024.

First Published: Feb 13 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

