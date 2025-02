A F Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 370.00% to Rs 5.64 crore

Net Loss of A F Enterprises reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 370.00% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.641.201.60-2.500.100.11-0.14-0.16-0.14-0.15

