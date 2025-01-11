Oberoi Realty to develop land at Bandra Reclamation under slum rehabilitation scheme

Oberoi Realty announced that the Slum Rehabilitation Authority, Brihanmumbai, has vide its letter dated 10 January 2025 confirmed the appointment of the Company as the developer in respect of the slum rehabilitation scheme for lands admeasuring approximately 10,300 sq. mtr. situate at Bandra Reclamation, Mumbai (said Land). The said Land is owned by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority.

The Company expects to be entitled to a free sale component of around 3.2 lakh sq. ft. (RERA Carpet area) from the development and redevelopment of the said Land, as per the extant provisions of Development Control & Promotion Regulations for Greater Mumbai, 2034.

