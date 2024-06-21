Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Octavius Plantations standalone net profit rises 530.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Octavius Plantations standalone net profit rises 530.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 0.54% to Rs 11.13 crore

Net profit of Octavius Plantations rose 530.00% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.54% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.82% to Rs 1.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.22% to Rs 24.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.1311.07 1 24.2921.84 11 OPM %4.494.88 -8.1511.13 - PBDT0.620.53 17 1.992.34 -15 PBT0.610.51 20 1.962.31 -15 NP0.630.10 530 1.781.89 -6

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

