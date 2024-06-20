Synergy Green collaborates with Senvion Wind Technology to develop 4 MW parts

Senvion Wind Technology (SWT) has finalized the development order for 4 MW Parts. This development is projected to complete during FY 2024-25 and commence serial production in FY 2025-26.

Synergy Green Industries has developed such parts in larger platforms to Vestas & Siemens Gamesa and presently in serial production.

SWT has already allocated Rs.62 crore orders on 2 MW platform for FY 2024-25, and with addition of 4 MW parts, this order book is estimated to grow by 100% during next two years.

Synergy Green is in to manufacturing of large size critical castings to Wind Turbine Parts with state-of-the-art facilities located at Kolhapur (Maharashtra) and established as a reliable supplier to all major Global Wind OEM's.

