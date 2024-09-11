Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Oil & Gas index decreasing 549.78 points or 1.77% at 30510.8 at 13:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Oil & Gas index, Oil India Ltd (down 5.14%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 3.2%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 2.16%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 2.08%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.91%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.72%), GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.61%), Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.66%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.52%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.12%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

At 13:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 2.79 or 0% at 56470.66.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 65.09 points or 0.39% at 16786.89.

The Nifty 50 index was down 2.45 points or 0.01% at 25038.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 55.13 points or 0.07% at 81866.16.

On BSE,1917 shares were trading in green, 1986 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

