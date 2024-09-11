HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 700.55, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 5.99% in last one year as compared to a 25.32% rally in NIFTY and a 16.42% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 700.55, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 25055.9. The Sensex is at 81955.49, up 0.04%.HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd has eased around 0.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23649.4, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 27.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 41.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 702.3, down 0.39% on the day. HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd jumped 5.99% in last one year as compared to a 25.32% rally in NIFTY and a 16.42% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 92.72 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

