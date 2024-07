With effect from 02 July 2024

The Board of Oil & Natural Gas Corpn has appointed Vivek Chandrakant Tongaonkar (DIN: 10143854) as Director (Finance) of the Company.

Further, the Board of Directors has also designated Tongaonkar as Chief Financial Officer of the Company with effect from 02 July 2024 in place of Devendra Kumar.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News