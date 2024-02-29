Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Oil &amp; Natural Gas Corpn Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is quoting at Rs 263.85, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 70.45% in last one year as compared to a 25.87% rally in NIFTY and a 77.19% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 263.85, down 0.71% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 21965.15. The Sensex is at 72403.44, up 0.14%.Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd has added around 5.88% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 6.48% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38748.05, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 251.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.73 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

