Olectra Greentech bags order for supply of 2,400 electric buses

Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
From Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking

The consortium of Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans has received a letter of award (LOA) from Brihan Mumbai Electric Supply & Transport Undertaking (BEST / Authority) for supply, operation and maintenance of 2,400 electric buses on gross cost contract basis/ opex model basis for a period of 12 years.

EVEY shall procure these buses from Olectra and which shall be delivered over a period of 18 months.

Maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by the Olectra during the contract period.

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

