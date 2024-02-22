BGR Energy Systems Ltd, Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd, Sheetal Cool Products Ltd and Moneyboxx Finance Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 February 2024.

V R Films & Studios Ltd lost 11.08% to Rs 30.99 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 94592 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20500 shares in the past one month.

BGR Energy Systems Ltd crashed 9.78% to Rs 95.18. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries Ltd tumbled 7.25% to Rs 40.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71964 shares in the past one month.

Sheetal Cool Products Ltd corrected 5.34% to Rs 426.95. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11440 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9243 shares in the past one month.

Moneyboxx Finance Ltd shed 5.17% to Rs 253.2. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17149 shares in the past one month.

