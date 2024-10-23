Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Olectra Greentech gains as Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 48 cr

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Olectra Greentech added 1.79% to Rs 1,650 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 163.49% to Rs 47.56 crore on 70.48% rise in revenue to Rs 523.67 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax in second quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 64.82 crore, marking a growth of 144.05% from Rs 26.56 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 62.49% YoY to Rs 463.28 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 412.52 crore (up 88.82% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 24.67 crore (up 49.33% YoY) during the period under review.

Segment-wise, the Insulator division generated revenue of Rs 41.20 crore, marking a 26.60% increase YoY. In contrast, the e-bus division reported revenue of Rs 482.46 crore, up 75.21% YoY for the same period.

On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 98.03% to Rs 71.55 crore on 60.09% increase in revenue to Rs 837.61 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.

Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses and electric trucks.

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 10:56 AM IST

