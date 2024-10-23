Olectra Greentech gains as Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 48 cr

Olectra Greentech added 1.79% to Rs 1,650 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 163.49% to Rs 47.56 crore on 70.48% rise in revenue to Rs 523.67 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax in second quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 64.82 crore, marking a growth of 144.05% from Rs 26.56 crore in Q2 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 62.49% YoY to Rs 463.28 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 412.52 crore (up 88.82% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 24.67 crore (up 49.33% YoY) during the period under review.

