Olectra Greentech gains as Q2 PAT zooms to Rs 48 cr

Olectra Greentech added 1.79% to Rs 1,650 after the company's consolidated net profit zoomed 163.49% to Rs 47.56 crore on 70.48% rise in revenue to Rs 523.67 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.Profit before tax in second quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 64.82 crore, marking a growth of 144.05% from Rs 26.56 crore in Q2 FY24.
Total expenses spiked 62.49% YoY to Rs 463.28 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 412.52 crore (up 88.82% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 24.67 crore (up 49.33% YoY) during the period under review.
Segment-wise, the Insulator division generated revenue of Rs 41.20 crore, marking a 26.60% increase YoY. In contrast, the e-bus division reported revenue of Rs 482.46 crore, up 75.21% YoY for the same period.
On half year basis, the companys consolidated net profit soared 98.03% to Rs 71.55 crore on 60.09% increase in revenue to Rs 837.61 crore in H1 FY25 over H1 FY24.
Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses and electric trucks.
