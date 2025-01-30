Olectra Greentech zooms as PAT climb 72% YoY to Rs 46 crore in Q3 FY25

Olectra Greentech soared 11.86% to Rs 1,482.25 after the company's consolidated net profit rallied 71.68% to Rs 46.32 crore on 50.62% rise in revenue to Rs 515.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in the third quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 61.95 crore, marking a growth of 83.12% from Rs 33.83 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 44.58% YoY to Rs 456.24 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 366.84 crore (up 32.77% YoY), and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 22.95 crore (up 25.27% YoY) during the period under review.

Segment-wise, the Insulator division generated revenue of Rs 47.05 crore, marking a 30.44% increase YoY. In contrast, the e-bus division reported revenue of Rs 468.31 crore, up 53.01% YoY for the same period.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit spiked 86.75% to Rs 117.88 crore on a 56.35% rise in revenue to Rs 1,352.97 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses and electric trucks.

