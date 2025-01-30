Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Olectra Greentech zooms as PAT climb 72% YoY to Rs 46 crore in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Olectra Greentech soared 11.86% to Rs 1,482.25 after the company's consolidated net profit rallied 71.68% to Rs 46.32 crore on 50.62% rise in revenue to Rs 515.36 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax in the third quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 61.95 crore, marking a growth of 83.12% from Rs 33.83 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses spiked 44.58% YoY to Rs 456.24 crore in Q3 FY25. The cost of material consumed was at Rs 366.84 crore (up 32.77% YoY), and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 22.95 crore (up 25.27% YoY) during the period under review.

Segment-wise, the Insulator division generated revenue of Rs 47.05 crore, marking a 30.44% increase YoY. In contrast, the e-bus division reported revenue of Rs 468.31 crore, up 53.01% YoY for the same period.

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit spiked 86.75% to Rs 117.88 crore on a 56.35% rise in revenue to Rs 1,352.97 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Olectra Greentech is engaged in the manufacturing of composite polymer insulators, electric buses and electric trucks.

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

