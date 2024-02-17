Home / Markets / Capital Market News / One 97 Communications partners with Axis Bank

One 97 Communications partners with Axis Bank

Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 11:31 AM IST
Enabling Paytm to seamlessly transition its merchants' settlement to Axis Bank

One 97 Communications (OCL) announced its partnership with Axis Bank to continue with swift and secure merchant settlements. This arrangement is expected to seamlessly replace the nodal account that OCL was using with Paytm Payments Bank.

Paytm Payment Services (PPSL), OCL's wholly owned subsidiary has already been using the Axis Bank services, since its inception. Both OCL and PPSL are also in discussions with other banks to evaluate a second partner for nodal / escrow services.

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 11:11 AM IST

