Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35255.9, up 2.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 88895 shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 9250, up 9.43% on the day. Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd is down 19.06% in last one year as compared to a 0.23% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.87% spurt in the Nifty IT index.