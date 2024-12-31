Orbit Exports gains on appointing Birendranath as whole-time director

Orbit Exports rallied 4.08% to Rs 228.40 after the shareholders approved the appointment of Birendranath Bandyopadhyay, whole-time director to be designed as "executive director" of the firm for the term of 5 years effective from 22 October 2024.

Birendranath Bandyopadhyay has over 25 years of extensive experience in technical operations across weaving and fabric processing. Birendranath holds a B.Tech from Calcutta University, an M.Tech from IIT Delhi, and has completed the Graduate Management Programme from IIM Lucknow.

Bandyopadhyay career has seen him in leadership roles at prominent organizations across multiple countries, including Kusumgar Corporates, PT Indorama, JCT, and Dhar Textile. His proven track record in optimizing production processes and enhancing operational efficiencies globally will be invaluable for the company.

Orbit Exports principally operates in two business segments: manufacturing of textiles and windmill power generation. The company is the leading novelty fabric manufacturer in India.

The company's consolidated net profit added 55.54% to Rs 15.99 crore on 13.93% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 59.10 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

