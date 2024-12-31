ITD Cementation gains after bagging Rs 1,648-cr marine contract

ITD Cementation India added 2.75% to Rs 547.45 after the company has secured a marine contract worth Rs 1,648 crore for a project at Dahanu, Maharashtra.

The contract involved the construction of near-shore reclamation and shore protection for the Greenfield Vadhvan Port.

ITD Cementation India is one of the leading engineering and construction companies undertaking heavy civil, infrastructure, and EPC business and operating in India for nine decades with an established presence and expertise in marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydroelectric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial buildings and structures, foundation & specialist engineering.

The company's consolidated net profit added 34.35% to Rs 72.04 crore on 23.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 19,90.87 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News