Ashiana Housing Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd, Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, EFC (I) Ltd and U. H. Zaveri Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 December 2024.

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd, Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd, EFC (I) Ltd and U. H. Zaveri Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 31 December 2024.

Ashiana Housing Ltd tumbled 5.74% to Rs 348.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8952 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11639 shares in the past one month.

Odigma Consultancy Solutions Ltd crashed 5.74% to Rs 68.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54035 shares in the past one month.

Akme Fintrade (India) Ltd lost 5.53% to Rs 84.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 61334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37896 shares in the past one month.

EFC (I) Ltd plummeted 5.19% to Rs 599.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

U. H. Zaveri Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 16.54. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 21599 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News