Volumes jump at Rites Ltd counter

Rites Ltd saw volume of 511.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 50.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.09 lakh shares

Concord Biotech Ltd, Avanti Feeds Ltd, Redington Ltd, Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 31 December 2024.

Rites Ltd saw volume of 511.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 50.66 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10.09 lakh shares. The stock increased 10.84% to Rs.296.10. Volumes stood at 20.43 lakh shares in the last session.

Concord Biotech Ltd saw volume of 10.88 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 90362 shares. The stock increased 1.99% to Rs.2,236.05. Volumes stood at 1.03 lakh shares in the last session.

Avanti Feeds Ltd recorded volume of 52.54 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.88 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.25% to Rs.649.00. Volumes stood at 3.27 lakh shares in the last session.

Redington Ltd recorded volume of 99.15 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.07 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.68% to Rs.200.49. Volumes stood at 38.17 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 114.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14.38 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.47% to Rs.630.40. Volumes stood at 4.08 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News