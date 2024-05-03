Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orchasp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Orchasp reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 63.95% to Rs 3.50 crore

Net profit of Orchasp reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 63.95% to Rs 3.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.29% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.52% to Rs 13.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.509.71 -64 13.2523.46 -44 OPM %-15.43-67.66 -5.43-15.39 - PBDT0.02-1.90 LP 0.860.54 59 PBT0.01-1.91 LP 0.820.48 71 NP0.01-1.66 LP 0.680.35 94

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

