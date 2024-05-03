Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 99.66% to Rs 5.85 crore

Net Loss of Nagpur-Seoni Expressway Pvt reported to Rs 17.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 17.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 99.66% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 23.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 25.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 78.78% to Rs 13.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

5.852.9313.237.40-232.48-481.23-97.51-186.89-16.96-17.08-23.57-25.49-17.02-17.15-23.80-25.61-17.02-17.15-23.80-25.61

