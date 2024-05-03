Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Linc standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Linc standalone net profit declines 7.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 138.46 crore

Net profit of Linc declined 7.14% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 138.46 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.80% to Rs 34.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 3.11% to Rs 501.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 486.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales138.46137.29 1 501.89486.76 3 OPM %11.9814.29 -11.1312.61 - PBDT18.9420.24 -6 60.5164.20 -6 PBT15.2816.59 -8 45.7350.09 -9 NP11.4512.33 -7 34.1137.40 -9

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:28 AM IST

