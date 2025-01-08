Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Technologies appoints Shrihari Bhat as CEO

Orient Technologies appoints Shrihari Bhat as CEO

Image
Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Orient Technologies has appointed Shrihari Bhat as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 01 January 2025.

Speaking about the appointment Ajay Sawant, Chairman & Managing Director, Orient Technologies said, Shrihari is a highly accomplished business leader and we are delighted to welcome him on our team. Shrihari has demonstrated a strong track record in building highperformance teams and executing strategic growth initiatives. He will be working closely with Umesh, Jayesh, Ujjwal and me to foster innovation and ensure our company's success. His indepth knowledge and industry expertise, combined with his visionary approach, will be instrumental in guiding the company as we continue to expand our presence and deliver innovative solutions to our clients."

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BHEL commissions two units of 6x170 MW Punatsangchhu-II Hydroelectric Project

Afcons Infrastructure update on DRDO project of Rs 1,084 cr

Larsen & Toubro's heavy engineering arm wins multiple orders in Q3 FY25

K E C International wins orders worh Rs 1,136 cr

India aims to increase processed food export by 40% in 3 to 4 years

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story