Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit rises 173.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.75% to Rs 222.57 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics rose 173.56% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 222.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 197.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.222.57197.4110.137.1516.289.409.884.447.142.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News