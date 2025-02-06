Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit rises 173.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit rises 173.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Sales rise 12.75% to Rs 222.57 crore

Net profit of Oriental Aromatics rose 173.56% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 222.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 197.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales222.57197.41 13 OPM %10.137.15 -PBDT16.289.40 73 PBT9.884.44 123 NP7.142.61 174

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

