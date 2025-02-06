Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 76.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Sales decline 3.62% to Rs 129.71 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 76.03% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.62% to Rs 129.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales129.71134.58 -4 OPM %6.189.25 -PBDT7.1310.48 -32 PBT1.034.37 -76 NP0.763.17 -76

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 5:43 PM IST

