Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 76.03% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.62% to Rs 129.71 crore

Net profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 76.03% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 3.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 3.62% to Rs 129.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 134.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.129.71134.586.189.257.1310.481.034.370.763.17

