Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 3.52% to Rs 107.48 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels declined 6.80% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 107.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.50% to Rs 49.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 393.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 394.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales107.48111.40 -4 393.16394.51 0 OPM %24.9328.70 -24.8828.47 - PBDT27.2131.63 -14 91.84102.96 -11 PBT20.9925.84 -19 67.8080.31 -16 NP19.3320.74 -7 49.6554.26 -8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Oriental Rail Infra arm bags order worth Rs 1,249 cr from Indian Railways

Oriental Carbon &amp; Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 42.46% in the December 2023 quarter

Oriental Aromatics consolidated net profit declines 31.32% in the December 2023 quarter

Oriental Carbon &amp; Chemicals standalone net profit declines 41.90% in the December 2023 quarter

Oriental Rail Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 531.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Accelya Solutions India standalone net profit declines 79.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Board of Infosys approves acquisition of in-tech Holding GmbH

INR Recovers As Dollar Retreats From Recent Highs

Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 86.87% in the March 2024 quarter

NSE to launch derivatives on Nifty Next 50 Index from April 24th

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story