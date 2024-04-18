Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.52% to Rs 107.48 crore

Net profit of Oriental Hotels declined 6.80% to Rs 19.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.52% to Rs 107.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 8.50% to Rs 49.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 54.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.34% to Rs 393.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 394.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

107.48111.40393.16394.5124.9328.7024.8828.4727.2131.6391.84102.9620.9925.8467.8080.3119.3320.7449.6554.26

