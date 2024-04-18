Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Board of Infosys approves acquisition of in-tech Holding GmbH

Board of Infosys approves acquisition of in-tech Holding GmbH

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
At meeting held on 17 & 18 April 2024

The Board of Infosys at its meeting held on 17-18 April 2024 has approved the acquisition of in-tech Holding GmbH engaged in Engineering R&D services.

This strategic investment further strengthens Infosys' Engineering R&D capabilities and reaffirms its continued commitment to global clients to navigate their digital engineering journey.

Headquartered in Germany, in-tech, is one of the fastest growing Engineering R&D services providers that shapes digitization in the automotive, rail transport and smart industry sectors. in-tech develops solutions in e-mobility, connected and autonomous driving, electric vehicles (EV's), off-road vehicles and railroad. intech offerings include system design, methodical consulting, advanced electronics platform development and validation of automotive specific software and hardware systems, infotainment, and experience validation.

in-tech brings to Infosys, marquee German original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) deep client relationships, and an extensive industry expertise with a multidisciplinary team of 2200 people across locations in Germany, Austria, China, UK, and nearshore locations in Czech Republic, Romania, Spain, and India.

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

