Ortin Laboratories Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Oricon Enterprises Ltd, Keynote Financial Services Ltd, PSP Projects Ltd and Sinclairs Hotels Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 April 2024.

Ortin Laboratories Ltd crashed 9.98% to Rs 19.67 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 17466 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9291 shares in the past one month.

Oricon Enterprises Ltd lost 9.26% to Rs 42.42. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd tumbled 8.62% to Rs 190.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1696 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3790 shares in the past one month.

PSP Projects Ltd shed 7.50% to Rs 672. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 49073 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16820 shares in the past one month.

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd fell 6.68% to Rs 125. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

