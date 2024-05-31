Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Minerals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Oswal Minerals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 41.01% to Rs 405.94 crore

Net loss of Oswal Minerals reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.01% to Rs 405.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 688.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 26.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.64% to Rs 1898.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2996.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales405.94688.12 -41 1898.852996.82 -37 OPM %0.693.14 --2.281.57 - PBDT-0.7317.92 PL -53.9036.04 PL PBT-0.9717.72 PL -54.8135.41 PL NP-0.9213.24 PL -54.7626.54 PL

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

