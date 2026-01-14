Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oswal Pumps receives order of Rs 119.92 cr

Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
From Karnataka Renewable Energy Development

Oswal Pumps has received the Letter of Award from Karnataka Renewable Energy Development for 214 Surface Solar Agriculture Pumps Set and for 3049 Submersible Solar Agriculture Pump Sets for the entire state of Karnataka under Component]B of PM]KUSUM scheme. The total value of 3,263 pumps is Rs. 119.92 crore approx. (inclusive of GST).

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

