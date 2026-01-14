Mini Diamonds India rises after bagging Rs 14-cr order from Aura Diamond

Mini Diamonds India surged 5.76% to Rs 25.90 after the company said it has received an order worth Rs 14 crore from Aura Diamond, a Mumbai-based domestic entity, for the supply of lab-grown polished diamonds.

The company said the order will be executed within four months from the date of order, while payment will be made on or before 150 days from completion.

The company added that the transaction is not a related-party deal, and neither the promoter nor the promoter group has any interest in the entity awarding the order.

Upendra N. Shah, chairman and MD, Mini Diamonds (India), said, We are encouraged by the increasing momentum in the domestic market and the repeatability we are beginning to see in order sizes. This reflects customers confidence in our consistent quality standards, transparent specifications and competitive pricing. We remain focused on disciplined execution and timely fulfilment to deepen customer relationships and strengthen our presence in the lab-grown polished diamond segment.