Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Embassy Developments Ltd Falls 1.35%

Embassy Developments Ltd Falls 1.35%

Image
Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Embassy Developments Ltd has added 4.49% over last one month compared to 3.39% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.18% drop in the SENSEX

Embassy Developments Ltd lost 1.35% today to trade at Rs 71. The BSE Realty index is down 0.63% to quote at 6650.18. The index is down 3.39 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 1.19% and Lodha Developers Ltd lost 0.96% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 6.96 % over last one year compared to the 8.97% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Embassy Developments Ltd has added 4.49% over last one month compared to 3.39% fall in BSE Realty index and 2.18% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3645 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 4.19 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 163.7 on 21 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 55.8 on 05 Jan 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Spurts 1.47%

Shares of Yajur Fibres debut in MT group

Urja Bharat makes oil discoveries in Onshore Block 1, Abu Dhabi

GIFT Nifty hints at flat opening for key indices; Japanese indices surge to record high levels

Stock Alert: Tata Elxsi, Just Dial, Hi-Tech Gears, Interarch Building Solutions

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story