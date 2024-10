V I P Industries has allotted 15,457 equity shares under VIP Employees Stock Appreciation Rights Plan, 2018 on 21 October 2024.

With the allotment of the above shares, the equity base of the Company stands increased from present level of 14,19,97,991 (Nos.) to 14,20,13,448 (Nos.) equity shares of Rs. 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp