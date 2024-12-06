Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Over 30.43 crore unorganised workers have registered on eShram portal

Dec 06 2024
Ministry of Labour & Employment has highlighted the progress made in keeping a detailed account of the unorganized workers in the country. The Ministry had launched eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) on 26th August 2021 for creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar. eShram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis. As on 1st December 2024, over 30.43 crore unorganised workers have registered on eShram portal. The number of informal workers from rural areas who have registered on the eShram Portal are 27.22 crore as on 1st December, 2024.

First Published: Dec 06 2024

