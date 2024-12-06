Baazar Style Retail soars on opening new store in UP

Baazar Style Retail surged 9.61% to Rs 352 after the company informed that it has opened a new store of Style Baazar at Betiahata in Uttar Pradesh.

With this addition, the total number of stores as of date stands at 201.

Baazar Style Retail is a value fashion retailer with a leadership position in the States of West Bengal and Odisha in the organized value retail market. The company offers quality and affordable products under the apparel and general merchandise segments through a chain of 'value retail' stores. Within the apparel vertical, it offers garments for men, women, boys, girls and infants, whereas the general merchandise offerings include both non-apparels and home furnishing products.

The counter made its debut on 6 September 2024, and it was listed at Rs 389, matching the issue price.

The companys consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 8.94 crore in Q2 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 15.4 crore posted in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 310.95 crore in Q2 FY25, up 65% YoY.

