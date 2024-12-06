Umang Dairies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Ind-Swift Ltd, Kridhan Infra Ltd and Goldiam International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 December 2024.

Umang Dairies Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 107.4 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 37778 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2169 shares in the past one month.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 71.14. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15830 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1989 shares in the past one month.

Ind-Swift Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 26.96. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42571 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8051 shares in the past one month.

Kridhan Infra Ltd advanced 19.83% to Rs 5.74. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 79062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28657 shares in the past one month.

Goldiam International Ltd jumped 17.86% to Rs 433.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55375 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

