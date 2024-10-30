P&G Hygiene PAT rises to Rs 212 crore in Q2 FY25

Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care's net profit increased marginally to Rs 211.90 crore in September 2024 quarter as against Rs 210.69 crore posted in September 2023 quarter.

However, revenue from operations declined 0.28% YoY to Rs 1,135.16 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 285.37 crore in the September quarter 2024, up 0.32% from Rs 284.47 crore recorded in the same period a year ago .

The company stated that the volume growth in the industry continued to be muted. The firm witnessed growth in the feminine care category and continued to make progress on improving the structural profitability of the business in the quarter.

Kumar Venkatasubramanian, managing director said, We have continued to focus on delighting consumers with superior propositions, and driving the integrated growth strategy a focused product portfolio of daily use categories where performance drives brand choice, superiority (of product performance, packaging, brand communication, retail execution and consumer and customer value), productivity, constructive disruption, and an agile and accountable organization which we remain committed to.

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care is one of India's leading FMCG companies that has in its portfolio WHISPER India's leading feminine hygiene brand, and VICKS India's No. 1 health care brand and Old Spice.

The scrip declined 1.06% to currently trade at Rs 16,245 on the BSE.

